Georgetown’s Tasha Butts Dies At 41 From Breast Cancer

Georgetown University’s Women’s Basketball coach Tasha Butts died on Monday, October 23rd after a battle of 2-years with breast cancer. Last month she stepped away from coaching at Georgetown, leading up to her 2 year diagnosis of advanced-stage breast cancer in 2021. Her diagnosis inspired the Tasha Tough campaign (pictured above), which brings awareness and raises money to bring quality care to women who can’t afford it through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

“I am heartbroken for Tasha’s family, friends, players, teammates and colleagues,” Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed said. “When I met Tasha, I knew she was a winner on the court, and an incredible person whose drive, passion and determination was second to none. She exhibited these qualities both as a leader and in her fight against breast cancer. This is a difficult time for the entire Georgetown community, and we will come together to honor her memory.”

Tasha came to Georgetown from Georgia Tech in April of 2023 after a long coaching and professional WNBA career. She was chosen 20th by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2004 draft. She played for Minnesota, Charlotte and Houston, and she also played internationally before going into coaching as an assistant at Duquesne in 2007. She then joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach in April 2019, and was promoted to associate head coach two years later.

Tasha Butts was 41 and survived by her parents, Spencer Sr. and Evelyn, her brother, Spencer Jr. and her nephew, Marquis.

source: ESPN

