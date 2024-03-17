Kyrie With A Buzzer-Beater Against Denver Nuggets

Kyrie Irving sealed the game on Sunday afternoon with a spectacular left-handed floater from the free-throw line as the Dallas Mavericks clinched a thrilling 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The buzzer-beater ignited a celebration at the American Airlines Center.
