Kyrie With A Buzzer-Beater Against Denver Nuggets

Published on March 17, 2024

Kyrie Irving sealed the game on Sunday afternoon with a spectacular left-handed floater from the free-throw line as the Dallas Mavericks clinched a thrilling 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The buzzer-beater ignited a celebration at the American Airlines Center.

