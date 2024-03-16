Baltimore Ravens Sign Former Titans RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16 million contract. Henry’s deal could potentially reach $20 million, with $9 million guaranteed.
At 30 years old, Henry bids farewell to his eight-season tenure with the Tennessee Titans and joins the Baltimore Ravens, where he is anticipated to be an excellent addition. His robust style of play is expected to complement the dynamic speed and elusive abilities of quarterback Lamar Jackson, potentially bolstering the Ravens’ offensive prowess.
