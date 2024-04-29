92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson To be Sanctioned, Professional Fight At AT&T Stadium Live On Netflix

UPDATE: The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be classified as a sanctioned, professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Tyson, 57, hasn’t won a professional boxing match since a knockout win against Clifford Etienne in February 2003.

Netflix is bringing you the next boxing match you want to see.

Jake Paul is set to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a boxing match at AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20th.

The co-main event and undercards, are to be announced at a later date.

This will not be the first time Paul and Tyson have appeared on a boxing card together.

Paul fought in the co-main event of the pay-per-view that saw Tyson fight an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, which was Tyson’s first boxing match since 2006.

Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson via knockout in the second round in what was Paul’s second professional boxing match.

Match details:

8, 2-minute rounds

Each fighter using 14-ounce gloves

Fighters record:

Jake Paul’s pro record (since his debut in January 2020):

9 wins

1 loss

6 knockouts

Mike Tyson’s pro record:

50 wins

6 losses

44 knockouts

Statement from Jake Paul on the fight:

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons. Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we’re about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

Statement from Mike Tyson on the fight:

“I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas,” Tyson said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

The post Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson To Be Sanctioned, Professional Fight At AT&T Stadium Live On Netflix appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson To Be Sanctioned, Professional Fight At AT&T Stadium Live On Netflix was originally published on 1075thefan.com