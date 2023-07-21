Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, The Baltimore Brew reports.

She is currently married to Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby. According to reports, her complaint for “limited divorce, custody and other relief” was submitted shortly before noon on Friday, July 21 in a Baltimore City Circuit Court by her lawyer.

The filing noted that the couple has been living separately for more than a year.

Mosby is asking for joint physical and legal custody of the children, ages 12 and 14, and for the court to order Nick Mosby “to continue to provide health insurance for the Plaintiff and the minor children” as well as to contribute to “school and transportation expenses” and to “extraordinary medical expenses,” The Baltimore Brew reported.

Additionally, the Case Information Report says that Nick Mosby has contested the “ground for divorce” but without further elaboration.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…