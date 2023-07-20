Baltimore County Police Department To Start Using ShotSpotter Technology

According to officials, The Baltimore County Police Department is partnering with the ShotSpotter to bring its gunfire detection technology to parts of the county.
Officials said two of BCPD’s police precincts will begin using the technology on July 26 in the Wilkens area and in Essex.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The technology uses acoustic sensors to triangulate the position of gunfire so that officers can more easily find the location of shootings and track the number of shots fired.
Officers will be notified within 60 seconds after gunshots are fired allowing them to respond more quickly to incidents of violence.
Additionally, The Baltimore County Police Department will use $738,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the pilot program.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Grandmother Convicted After 9-Year-Old Grandson Used Her Gun To Kill Teen Girl
Baltimore City Tops The List Of Alzheimer’s Dementia In The U.S.
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday's Orioles Game
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He's Expecting A Child
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Fabolous Flamed For Calling Female Rap ‘Too One-Dimensional’