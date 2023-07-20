Baltimore City Public Schools To Launch New App

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A new app will launch at the end of July for families and faculty in the Baltimore City Public School system.

According to officials, the app will give students, their families, and staff access to a variety of information including student grades, attendance, school meals, and more.

“You always have a way for us to get in contact with you, even if your cell phone number changes, even if your address changes,” said Andre Riley, Executive Director of Communications for Baltimore City Public Schools.

Once the app is available for download, parents will be able to customize the settings to select which schools they want to follow.

“We’ll have a notifications feed, and this connects to our social media accounts where we often update you on inclement weather, there’s an emergency at a school, also our schools will be able to send notifications for crisis level events,” Riley said.

City Schools said they will announce when the app can be downloaded.

Click here for more information.

