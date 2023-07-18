Baltimore City’s Summer Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Friday

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Summer Restaurant Week is making its return later this week.

Beginning Friday, July 21, over 70 restaurants will be offering ten days of deals for brunch, lunch, and dinner.

“Baltimore City is known for its rich-in-culture culinary scene, and Summer Restaurant Week provides a special opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore all that we have to offer at can’t-be-beat prices,” noted Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. “Our restaurant neighbors, many of which are small businesses, are still rebounding from the economic impacts of the pandemic. With these tiered menu experiences, we’re hoping to drive much-needed foot traffic, support, and community gathering to the crucial businesses that make our city so

Additionally, participating restaurants’ menu formats range from prix-fixe menus priced at $35, $45, and $55 for dinner meals (not including tax or gratuity), with lunch and brunch starting at $15 and $25.

Some restaurants will also have the freedom and flexibility to enhance dining experiences with things such as live music, free valet, beverage pairings, and more.

“Restaurant Week is a beloved tradition, and I’m encouraging all to break bread with a friend, colleague, or loved one at one of the many outstanding restaurants on the list,” added Al Hutchinson, president and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “Restaurant Week is an important way to showcase both our world-class cuisine and those who prepare it and call Baltimore home.”

To make a reservation and to learn more, click here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…