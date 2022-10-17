Home92Q Interviews

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

BAD BOY IN BALTIMORE!

King Combs recently sat down with 92Q’s Persia Nicole to talk about the success of his single ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ featuring Kodak Black, his recent BET Performance, what’s next for his career and more!

Check out the full interview below and be sure to tell us your favorite moment!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

RELATED: Middays with Persia Nicole

RELATED:Sevyn Streeter Talks New Single, Dating, and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH HERE]

Close