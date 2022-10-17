Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: King Combs Talks New Music, What’s Next For His Bad Boy Career & More With Persia Nicole [WATCH HERE]

CLOSE
BAD BOY IN BALTIMORE!
King Combs recently sat down with 92Q’s Persia Nicole to talk about the success of his single ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ featuring Kodak Black, his recent BET Performance, what’s next for his career and more!
Check out the full interview below and be sure to tell us your favorite moment!
