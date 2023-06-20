Eric Bellinger Talks Music, His AFRAM Performance, And Says Everything Is Good With Meagan Goode’s Dating Life! [WATCH HERE]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Eric Bellinger was in Baltimore this past weekend for AFRAM and of course he had to check in with Persia Nicole.

The singer talked new music, what’s coming up and talked a lil bit about his sister-in-law, Meagan Goode’s, new alleged boo.

Check out his full interview inside Middays With Persia below:

CHECK OUT MORE ON YOUTUBE:

CHECK OUT MORE INTERVIEWS WITH PERSIA NICOLE…