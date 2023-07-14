Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Congrats to our Mayor!

What do you think the gender is?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE NEWS…