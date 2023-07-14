Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child

Published on July 14, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
The Preakness Live

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Check out the post below:

Congrats to our Mayor!

What do you think the gender is?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans

Here’s How You Could Receive A Free Chromebook Through The Baltimore County Public Library

The Baltimore City Department Of Transportation Is In Need Of Crossing Guards

 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close