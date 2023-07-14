Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child

Congratulations are in order Baltimore’s mayor!
Mayor Brandon Scott announced that he is expecting a child on Instagram.
Check out the post below:
Congrats to our Mayor!
What do you think the gender is?
