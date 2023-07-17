Listen Live
Baltimore City Tops The List Of Alzheimer’s Dementia In The U.S.

Published on July 17, 2023

Baltimore Aerials

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Alzheimer’s Association has officially released estimates on the number of people living with Alzheimer’s dementia in each American city and county. The newly released estimates focus on those with 10,000 or more residents, age 65 and older, based off 2020 population estimates from the National Center for Health Statistics.

Baltimore City topped the list with about 16.6 percent of the 65 and older population (approximately 87,800 residents) having Alzheimer’s dementia. However Maryland as a whole, had the highest prevalence rate for Alzheimer’s out of all 50 states at 12.2 percent.

  • Miami-Dade County, Fla. (16.6%)
  • Baltimore City, Md. (16.6%)
  • Bronx County, N.Y. (16.6%)
  • Prince George’s County, Md. (16.1%)
  • Hinds County, Miss. (15.5%)
  • Orleans Parish, La. (15.4%)

The prevalence rate for Baltimore County is 13.1%.

