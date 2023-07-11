Marylanders Asked To Conserve Water Usage After Drought Watch Was Issued For Most Of State

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Department of the Environment announced Monday that most of Maryland residents and businesses are urged to reduce their water usage after a drought watch was issued.

Under a drought watch, the MDE said it increases oversight of water supply conditions. At this time no mandatory water use restrictions have been issued, but water conservation is encouraged.

The agency said that Western Maryland and portions of Central Maryland are under the watch because of lower-than-normal stream flows and groundwater levels for this time of year.

Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties are the Central Maryland parts of the state under the watch.

“The recent rain in the area is not expected to have a significant effect in reducing the precipitation deficit,” the agency said.

“Water conservation is a good practice year-round, but we are asking residents and businesses to pay particular attention during the summer months when the State can experience hot and dry conditions,” MDE Secretary Serena McIlwain said in a statement.

Click here for more information on water conservation, including for certain types of businesses like restaurants and commercial buildings.

