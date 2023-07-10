Northern Lights To Be Visible This Thursday Across 17 States Including Maryland

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give a special lucky few in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights!
Also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavia. However, an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south.
Three months ago, the light displays were visible in Arizona, marking the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current solar cycle began in 2019.
According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, auroral activity is said to be seen on Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.
Additionally, the institute said that lights are most likely to seen in Annapolis, Maryland and the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Summer ‘What to Watch’ List: Check Out This Binge-Worthy TV For The Break
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples
6 Fashion Pieces That Will Spice Up Your Summer Wardrobe
-
Ayesha Curry Sells Wine Brand for $20M: “We Dedicate Its Future To Fearless Women”
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh's Passing
-
List: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Baltimore Area
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
40 Rappers With Lil Or Young In Their Name (PHOTOS)
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization