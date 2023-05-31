Child Found Suffering From Cardiac Arrest In Hunt Valley Parking Lot

CLOSE
Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 9-year-old child was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in the parking lot of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre.
According to officials, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a distress call at the shopping center. When they arrived, they found the child receiving CPR.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
At this time, detectives are currently conducting an investigation.
No further details were immediately available.
