Man Attacks Pro-Life Protesters Outside Of Planned Parenthood In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore Police are in search of a man caught on video attacking a pair of pro-life protesters.

According to officials, the attack happened Friday morning outside the Planned Parenthood on N. Howard Street.

The Two men, ages 73 and 80, were at the location opposing abortion.

Video shows an unidentified man approaching the 80-year-old protester first and police said he appeared to be speaking in an aggressive manner.

Officials said the footage also shows the suspect about to turn away, before rushing at the protester and tackling him over a flowerpot.

The second protester can be seen running over to help the victim only to be shoved to the ground by the suspect.

Before walking away, police said the suspect can be seen kicking the victim in the face with what police described as “extreme force.”

Police said they spoke to at least three people who personally witnessed the assault.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact authorities.

