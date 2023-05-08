Lil Durk Announces New Project “Almost Healed;” Credits His Kids, India Royale, For His Healing Journey

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Durk fans, new music is on the way and it’s coming real soon.

The Chicago rapper announced on his Instagram that his latest project, “Almost Healed” will be released Friday, May 12.

Fans are excited for the release after Durk teased a collab with J. Cole.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the rapper and asked the reasoning for the title where he explained that he is almost healed from the hurt he’s experienced over the years.

Durk credits his kids, his wifey India Royale, and his family for helping him on his healing journey. He went through a public breakup with India a few months back, but it seems the two are on the mend as they were spotted out together recently.

After many social media attempts trying to get his girl back, we’re happy to see that they are working on their relationship.

On this journey of healing, he also added that he is not beefing with anyone when asked about NBA Youngboy.

Check out the clip below:

We’re glad to hear things are looking up for the rapper’s mental health and are excited to hear this new project!

