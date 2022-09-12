Is It Over? Rumors Swirl About Possible Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

First the Fat Boys break up… There are rumors swirling that Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale may be splitsville.

India recently tweeted that she is a “free agent” and according to XXL, she also unfollowed her Chicago superstar boyfriend.

The couple have been dating for five years. They have one daughter together, Willow. India has an older daughter from a previous relationship, while Durk is the father of five other children.

The breakup rumors quickly got the attention of social media users who had varying opinions.

“if lil durk and india really broke up every female bout to post “true love doesn’t exist ,” one fan wrote.

While other fans were worried for the Chicago rapper’s mental state after the announcement that the infamous Parkway Garden housing project where he’s from has been sold and will be demolished despite his previous interest in buying it.

Lil Durk proposed to India on stage last December during the 107.5 WGCI Big Jam 2021 concert in Chicago.

“You know I love you to death,” said Durk, as seen and heard in footage according to previous reporting from HipHopWired. “You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

Meanwhile, the rumors persist and Twitter fingers are pointed to Durk as possibly cheating on his fiancée.

https://twitter.com/tommieeking/status/1569297963331076098?s=21&t=KMRxG6X-XHpg4q9k8_nELA

For one fan, the news was the icing on the cake of a difficult month.

