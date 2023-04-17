Lil Durk Lil Durk and Amazon Music are collaborating in providing two Chicago students with a $50,000 scholarships each to attend Howard University. The two winners were announced during his performance at HU’s Spring 2023 YardFest.
The two students were chosen from a group of 20 who took part in Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program. In addition to that, the Chicago native will contribute $250,000 to Howard’s Graduation Retention Access to Continued Excellence Grant aka the GRACE Grant, a program designed to assist students in need of tuition assistance. See more about the GRACE Grant in the video below.
Apply for Howard’s GRACE Grant Here
Click Here For More Information on Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes HBCU College & Career Readiness Cohort Program
Lil Durk Donates $350k To Students At Howard University was originally published on kysdc.com
