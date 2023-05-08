Gervonta “Tank” Davis Placed On House Arrest For Hit and Run

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore’s own world-champion, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, was sentenced for his involvement in the 2020 hit and run case.

Judge Althea Handy originally sentenced Davis two years and 60 of jail time but it was suspended. Now, Davis will serve 90 0days of home detention instead. To go along with the Baltimore based home detention, Davis must also complete 200 hours of community service, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving panel and the Shock Trauma program. Along with the community service and mandatory programs, he will be on probation for 3 years.

An attorney for one of the victims injured in the accident, Gil Amaral shared with WBAL his opinion on the sentencing, “we’re not exactly satisfied with a sentence of 90 days home detention. We believe that based on the severity of this incident, it doesn’t seem to be much of a penalty to me.”

