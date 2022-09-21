HomePersia's Picks

Gervonta Tank Davis Trial Date Set For Hit & Run Case

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Adrien Broner v Jessie Vargas

Source: Mike Stobe / Getty

Baltimore’s own Gervonta Tank Davis is heading to the courtroom following a judge rejecting a plea deal.  Following the  2020 hit-and-run crash reportedly involving Gervonta  where he is being accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini,  he now will be siting in court for a two-day jury trial starting December 12th. He is charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, court records show. December will be a busy month for the Baltimore fighter as he is supposed to also head back in the boxing ring.

Close