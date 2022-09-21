Gervonta Tank Davis Trial Date Set For Hit & Run Case

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Follow Persia:
Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole @persianicole
Baltimore’s own Gervonta Tank Davis is heading to the courtroom following a judge rejecting a plea deal. Following the 2020 hit-and-run crash reportedly involving Gervonta where he is being accused of being behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, he now will be siting in court for a two-day jury trial starting December 12th. He is charged with 14 counts related to the November 2020 crash, including four counts of failing to return and remain at the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, court records show. December will be a busy month for the Baltimore fighter as he is supposed to also head back in the boxing ring.