MTA To Close All Metro Subway Stations Next Weekend For Communication Upgrades

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced that they will close all stations on the Metro Subway system beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and will reopen them at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.
The scheduled closure is for work crews to complete key upgrades for a new communications system that is said to provide a “safer, more reliable subway for years to come.”
During this time, a bus bridge will operate between all Metro Subway stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“The installation of our new communications-based train control system will provide riders with the state-of-the-art rail communications system our customers deserve,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “As always, improved safety and reliability take top priority in every decision we make to enhance the transit rider’s experience.”
The work is being scheduled over a weekend with fewer local events to minimize disruption to riders
For more information, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium
Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City
Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prominent Black Professionals Sue Hulu Over ’94 Freaknik Documentary Release
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
7 Celebrities Showing Off Their Bountiful Baby Bumps
-
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
-
Yung Miami Opens Up About Wanting To Change The Way She Talks: "They Take It As Being Illiterate"
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby