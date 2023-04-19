Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has adjusted the year-end date for all schools.
The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled since none of the five snow days were used.
You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page. Click here for details.
