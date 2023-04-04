First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Releases Statement Following Iowa & LSU White House Visit Comments

Social media and sports fans had a lot of thoughts after First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to national title winner LSU.
Now, her press secretary is addressing the heat.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
In a statement released on Twitter, Vanessa Valdivia said “The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX.”
She continued with, “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”
Players for LSU also spoke out after hearing about the first lady’s request, including Angel Reese and Alexis Morris.
President Joe Biden also released a statement on Twitter.
Now, if the tables were turned, do you think LSU would have also been invited to the White House if they lost?
What are your thoughts?
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up
Maryland Sportsbooks Expected To Bring In Millions During March Madness
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
2 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Shooting At Yo Gotti’s Memphis Restaurant
-
Meek Mill Says Lamar Jackson Wants To Be A New England Patriot
-
Win FREE Drake Tix + $250 CASH! [Details Here]
-
[VIDEO] Ouch! Cee-Lo Thrown From Horse At Atlanta Party Honoring Shawty Lo
-
"I'm In Mourning": Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson's Trade Request
-
Blueface Defends Chrisean Rock Smoking Weed During Pregnancy