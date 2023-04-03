Baltimore Native Angel Reese Claps Back At Critics, Black Twitter Backs Her Up

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One thing about it, you can tell who’s from Baltimore just by the mannerisms and LSU’s Angel Reese is 100% that!

Some Twitter critics have been big mad at Reese for what many are calling taunting on the court, however, many are also coming to her defense.

As the Iowa star Caitlyn Clarke walked off the court, Reese looked in her direction and waved her hands in front of her face while pointing at her ring finger.

Reese did address the incident stating that she doesn’t “take disrespect lightly.”

Check out the clip below:

Despite the fact that many are criticizing her actions, Black Twitter and Baltimore have come to the LSU Star’s defense.

Check out some of the tweets and reactions below: