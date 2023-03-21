Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

City officials announced Monday that the Baltimore City Health Department will be renamed in honor of the city’s first black health commissioner, Dr. Maxie Collier.

Dr. Collier served as the health commissioner from 1987 until 1990. Collier passed in 1994.

“Dr. Collier was a visionary leader who recognized that health equity cannot be achieved without addressing systemic injustices,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “He knew the impact of social determinants of health – like poverty, racism, and housing instability – and his leadership and advocacy paved the way for many of the public health initiatives that we continue to champion today.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..