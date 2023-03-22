Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a Lamborghini was stolen Wednesday morning in an armed carjacking and robbery.
According to reports, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where they met with the victim. ‘
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The victim told responding officers that he was approached by two men who took his car keys, phone, and wallet.
The suspects left with the car and an unknown Dodge Charger, police said.
The victim was unharmed, police said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
Paddle Boat Booze Cruise & Floating Tiki Bar Coming To Baltimore!
Baltimore City’s Health Department To Be Renamed In Honor Of First Black Health Commissioner
Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg