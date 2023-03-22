Lamborghini Stolen In Armed Carjacking In Downtown Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a Lamborghini was stolen Wednesday morning in an armed carjacking and robbery.

According to reports, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 400 block of Light Street, where they met with the victim. ‘

The victim told responding officers that he was approached by two men who took his car keys, phone, and wallet.

The suspects left with the car and an unknown Dodge Charger, police said.

The victim was unharmed, police said.

