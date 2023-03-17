Local

Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game

Published on March 17, 2023
A Baltimore father has been arrested for allegedly pulling a loaded gun on two basketball coaches at an elementary school game.

According to reports, the 48-year-old was charged with several handgun violations from the March 6 incident at Leith Middle/Elementary School.

Charging documents reveal that he was upset with the lack of playing time his son was receiving. He then confronted the coaches in the middle of a game, pulled a handgun from his waistband, and pointed it at the coaches, saying “You better put my son into the game,” documents revealed.

After a  reported struggle on the sidelines, one of the coaches grabbed the gun away from them and put it in his car until police arrived.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Baltimore Father Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun Basketball Coaches At Elementary School Game  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

