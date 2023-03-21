Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore

Baltimore Police announced Tuesday that they have identified a body found in a container earlier this month in West Baltimore as missing 75-year-old Versey Spell.
Spell was first reported missing in October of 2022.
Spell was last seen in October 2022 in the 3900 block of Barrington Road.
Police reported that she disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Additionally, her family also reported that her house was in disarray, the doors were forced open and a strange woman was found in the bed.
Spell was not in the home, but her cane, walker and other health-related items were still there. Her glasses and other personal items were found outside of the home.
The remains were found March 3 in the curtilage of the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, down the block from Spell’s home.
This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
