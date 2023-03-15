Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson can start negotiating with other teams today after the team applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on him last week.
Beginning at 4 p.m., Jackson can start contract talks, however, if Jackson plays under the franchise tag in 2023, he would receive $32+ million for the season.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
If Jackson seeks a new deal, the Ravens would have five days to match that offer. However, if the Ravens choose not to match the offer, they would acquire two first-round draft picks.
The team has until Mid-July to sign Lamar Jackson to a contract extension but if the two can’t agree, reports say Jackson will play on the franchise tag.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS..
The Charmery Releases Ice Cream Flavor Named “Pay Lamar‘
Are The Colts Interested In Lamar Jackson?
Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts