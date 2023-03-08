Ravens Fans React To News Of Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two sides were unable to agree to terms before the franchise tag deadline and now fans are left anxious about the future of the Ravens.

Now that the non-exclusive tag has been applied, Jackson can talk and negotiate with teams on contracts, however, unless he can negotiate a contract with another team, his salary for next year will be $32 million with the Ravens.

For now, Lamar’s future remains uncertain. But check out some of the reactions from the Ravens Flock and sports fans below.

What are your thoughts on the situation? What do you think will happen with the Ravens and Lamar?

