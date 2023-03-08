Are The Colts Interested In Lamar Jackson?

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Indianapolis Colts, to no one’s surprise, are in the market for a new quarterback.

The expectation is that the Colts will get that QB in this year’s draft, either by trading up or staying put and picking whomever is left at #4. However, with the contract situation between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens growing more tense by the day, could we see the Colts shake up the NFL landscape by trading for the extremely talented, but assuredly extremely expensive signal caller? The price would undoubtedly steep; at minimum 2 first round picks and a player or two. That doesn’t even take into account the contract the Colts would half to offer Jackson to keep him here. Ultimately, as talented as the former MVP is, the Colts may be better off saving those picks, and using them to surround a young rookie QB with a good supporting cast.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Bob Kravitz of The Athletic and more below!

