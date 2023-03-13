HomeVideos

Lil Uzi Denies Satanic Beliefs (Video)

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Lil Uzi has been in the headlines lately and this time it’s not for the popularity of his number 1 song, I Just Wanna Rock”. While performing at Rolling Loud a few weeks ago, the Philly native premiered a new song where he spits that he can make a city girl believe in Satan. To add insult, a clip of Uzi telling fans that they’re all going to hell with him has resurfaced.

It makes you wonder if Lil Uzi is a follower of Satan or not? Well, TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi to get the bottom of things.

RELATED TAGS

City Girls Hell hip hop kelson lil uzi vert Satan The AM Clique

More from 92 Q
Close