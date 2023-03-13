Lil Uzi Denies Satanic Beliefs (Video)

Lil Uzi has been in the headlines lately and this time it’s not for the popularity of his number 1 song, I Just Wanna Rock”. While performing at Rolling Loud a few weeks ago, the Philly native premiered a new song where he spits that he can make a city girl believe in Satan. To add insult, a clip of Uzi telling fans that they’re all going to hell with him has resurfaced.
It makes you wonder if Lil Uzi is a follower of Satan or not? Well, TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi to get the bottom of things.
