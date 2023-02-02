Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area!

According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region.

Currently, there are five Maryland locations closer to the D.C. region in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill.

At this time it’s unclear where the new locations will be.

