Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s To Open In Towson This Thursday

CALLING ALL FOODIES! Here’s something new to add to your list.

Raising Cane’s is coming to Maryland and the state’s first location is opening in Towson this Thursday.

The restaurant will be located at 4 Towsontown Blvd, near the campus of Towson University.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. on Jan 12.

Additionally, Raising Cane’s will host a “Lucky 20” drawing between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to award 20 lucky customers over the age of 13, free meals for a year!

There will also be live music from local DJs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with more giveaways!