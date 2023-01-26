HomeAM Clique

Clique Chat: Is Bashing Your EX A Red Flag For You?

Friend of the show, Anthony O’Neal, was recently on the Run The Play Podcast show and was asked, “What’s a red flag for him?” His response was, “I don’t know about you but for me, I don’t wanna hear you talk negative about your exes.” He goes on to say, “So none of your exes were good?”

When you think about it, that may make sense to some and no sense to others. Folks in the comments responded, “Issa Red Flag” “look baby…I’m the problem…it’s me it’s not you” and “I 100% agree and have been saying this since I was 19yrs of age!”

What are your thoughts? When someone is bashing their ex, is that a red flag for you? Let us know below.

