Complex Magazine Ranks 21 Savage As The Best Rapper Of 2022

Complex say that 21 Savage is one of the best rappers alive and the best rapper overall in 2022! Many fans immediately reacted to the news of this and said absolutely not while others agreed. Complex says 21 Savage won Complex’s rap MVP award for 2022 because of his consistent output, improvement, and evolution of his cadence and wordplay with every verse.

But other fans could argue that tons of other rappers did the same if not better. During an interview with Complex they asked 21 how it felt to have such a huge ranking per them, he responded saying

“It feels like an overstatement, honestly. But I’m thankful that y’all feel that way.

What do you think did 21 Savage really make a huge impact in 2022 to give him the name of the BEST?