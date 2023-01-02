Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center after a horrific tackle at the Monday Night football game versus the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
There was 5:58 mins to play in the first quarter when Hamlin tackled Bengals Higgins. After the tackle Hamlin got up and almost immediately fell to the ground, this was at 8:55pm. The medical team immediately began to treat Hamlin performing CPR to resuscitate him. At 9:18pm the game was temporarily suspended.
Both Bills and Bengals players surrounded Hamlin and took a knee praying for is well-being. Hamlin was rushed off the field via ambulance at 9:25pm along with his mother that was there watching the game.
Distraught players and staff retreated to locker rooms to regroup. By 10:01pm the NFL officially postponed the game and issued the following statement.
Check back soon for more updates and pray for Hamlin.
Bills Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Collapsing On Field, Game Postponed was originally published on wiznation.com