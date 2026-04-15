Usher and Chris Brown Drop Dates for Joint Tour

R&B fans are officially outside this summer. Usher and Chris Brown have announced dates for their highly anticipated “Raymond & Brown Tour,” and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest tours of 2026.

The 33-date North American stadium run kicks off on June 26 in Denver and will travel through major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and yes, the DMV. The tour name itself is a nod to both artists’ legacies with “Raymond” referencing Usher’s real name and past album Raymond v. Raymond, while pairing it with Chris Brown for a full-circle moment fans have been waiting on.

This announcement is especially notable given their history. The two previously collaborated on hits like “New Flame” and “Party,” but also made headlines in 2023 over an alleged backstage altercation. Now, this joint tour signals a reunion and a reset.

Usher last performed in Washington, D.C. in 2024 during his Past Present Future Tour, which was a major success and even kicked off in the city. Chris Brown, on the other hand, ran through the East Coast in 2025 with his Breezy Bowl XX Tour, delivering marathon-style performances packed with hits and high-quality production.

Now, they’re bringing the same energy together on stage. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this month, with presales opening ahead of the general public.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.