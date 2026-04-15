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Lululemon Faces Investigation Over “Forever Chemicals”

Texas launches probe into Lululemon over claims its activewear may contain PFAS and mislead consumers on safety

Published on April 15, 2026
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Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Lululemon over concerns that its activewear may contain harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, putting the brand’s health-focused messaging under scrutiny.

According to reports, Paxton’s office is examining whether Lululemon’s products contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which is a group of synthetic chemicals linked to potential health risks such as cancer and hormone disruption.

The probe is also focused on whether the company may have misled consumers about the safety of its products. Investigators have issued a civil demand seeking internal documents related to product testing, marketing claims, and supply chain practices, particularly as Lululemon markets itself as a wellness-forward brand.

“Americans should not have to question whether companies are being truthful about the products they use every day,” Paxton said in a statement outlining the investigation.

Lululemon has denied the allegations, stating it does not currently use PFAS and that it phased them out in 2023, when they were used in limited applications like water-repellent finishes. The company also says it relies on third-party testing to confirm compliance and safety standards.

PFAS have been widely used in consumer products for their resistance to water, oil and stains, but they remain in the environment and the human body for long periods.

The investigation is ongoing and could have broader implications for how apparel companies communicate product safety and ingredient transparency in the future.

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92Q Attorney General baltimore cancer chemicals chey parker investigation Ken Paxton Lululemon PFAS quicksilva morning show

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