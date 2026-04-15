Trump’s AI “Jesus” Post Sparks Backlash, Questions

President Donald Trump is facing fresh criticism after posting an AI-generated image that many interpreted as depicting him as Jesus Christ, before later insisting it was meant to portray him as a doctor.

The image, shared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, showed him in a glowing, almost divine setting appearing to heal a man — a visual many critics and religious leaders said strongly resembled traditional depictions of Jesus. The post quickly sparked outrage across political and religious communities, including some of Trump’s own supporters, who called it inappropriate and even blasphemous.

Trump later defended the post, claiming people were misinterpreting the image. According to reports, he said the figure was meant to represent him “as a doctor” healing someone, dismissing claims that he was comparing himself to a religious figure. The original post was eventually deleted following the backlash.

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But the controversy didn’t end there. Days later, Trump shared another AI-generated image showing himself being embraced by Jesus, doubling down on the imagery and reigniting public disdain.

The incident is the latest series of unusual and provocative social media posts from Trump in recent weeks. Critics, including some lawmakers and commentators, have raised concerns about what they describe as increasingly erratic behavior, with some even questioning Trump’s mental fitness. However, supporters have largely brushed off the controversy as political attacks or humor taken out of context.

Trump has a long history of using bold and controversial imagery and language on social media to energize his base and dominate news cycles. But this latest moment — blending AI, religion, and politics — has intensified debate over the boundaries of political messaging and the role of technology in shaping public perception.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.