Famous People From Baltimore

Baltimore has always been a city built on resilience, creativity, and undeniable talent and Black Baltimoreans have helped shape that legacy every step of the way. From West Baltimore blocks to some of the biggest stages in the world, these artists, athletes, and changemakers carry the city with them wherever they go. Their stories, their grind, and their success all reflect the spirit of Baltimore. Related Stories Red Carpet Rundown: Celebs Slay With Culture & Style At The Fifteen Percent Gala

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Why The Black In Fashion Council Showroom Is A Must-See Every Fashion Week This city doesn’t just produce stars, it creates culture shifters. Whether they’re topping charts, breaking records, or using their voices to spark change, they show the world exactly what Baltimore is made of. Love Local? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Through music, sports, activism, and storytelling, they continue to put on for the city in a major way. Here are 15 Baltimore celebrities who are still making moves, breaking barriers, and keeping the culture alive. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

1. Jada Pinkett Smith Actress, producer, and host of Red Table Talk, Jada is a Baltimore native who attended the Baltimore School for the Arts. She’s known for her powerful roles and outspoken advocacy for mental health, family, and relationships.

2. Mario R&B singer Mario is known for the 2004 classic Let Me Love You. Born and raised in Baltimore, his talent was evident from a young age—and he often speaks on how his upbringing influenced his voice and songwriting.

3. Lance Reddick Best known for his roles in The Wire, Fringe, and John Wick, Reddick was a commanding presence on-screen and a proud Baltimore son. His work on The Wire felt especially full-circle, portraying a city he knew firsthand.

4. Felicia Pearson (“Snoop” from The Wire) Born and raised in East Baltimore, Pearson wasn’t an actress by trade—until she was discovered and cast in The Wire, where she delivered one of the show’s most iconic performances. Her real-life story of redemption is just as powerful.

5. Sisqó The flamboyant frontman of Dru Hill and solo star behind The Thong Song, Sisqó is a proud Baltimore native who helped define late-’90s R&B.

6. Mo’Nique The Oscar-winning actress and comedian behind Precious hails from Baltimore County. Mo’Nique got her start in stand-up before making waves in film and TV—and she’s never been afraid to speak her truth.

7. Ta-Nehisi Coates This celebrated author and journalist grew up in West Baltimore. Known for Between the World and Me and his work on Marvel’s Black Panther comics, Coates’ writing reflects the beauty and struggles of Black life in America—often rooted in his experiences in Baltimore.

8. Karsonya “Kaye” Wise Whitehead A powerful voice in education, media, and activism, Dr. Whitehead is an award-winning radio host, author, and historian based in Baltimore. She’s one of the city’s most influential public intellectuals.

9. Julie Newmar Yes, the original Catwoman! While she’s most associated with L.A. glamour, Newmar was actually born in Baltimore.

10. Anna Deavere Smith The actress, playwright, and professor known for her work on The West Wing and Nurse Jackie was born in Baltimore and attended Western High School.

11. Julie Bowen Best known as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family, Bowen was born in Baltimore and attended Calvert School and Garrison Forest School before heading to Brown University.

12. Michael Phelps The most decorated Olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, Phelps was born in Baltimore and raised in nearby Rodgers Forge. He trained at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

13. David Hasselhoff Before he ran across beaches on Baywatch, Hasselhoff was born in Baltimore. He later moved to Florida, but Charm City is where it all began.

14. Carmelo Anthony Though born in Brooklyn, Melo was raised in West Baltimore. The NBA legend often speaks about how the city shaped his toughness and outlook on life.

15. John Waters The iconic filmmaker and artist behind cult classics like Hairspray and Pink Flamingos, John Waters is practically a Baltimore institution. His work often showcases the city’s quirky spirit.