21 Savage Wants To Freeze His Body Until 2121

21 Savage Freaknik party

Source: FYI BRAND GROUP / FYI Brand Group

21 Savage just took his name to a whole new level! It looks like he wants to try out  cryonic preservation so that he can still be alive in 98 years. If you’re wondering what that is it’s  the process of freezing corpses at very low temperatures, to repair dead bodies. There’s now word if he will actually do this but scientist I’m sure will love to test it out!

 

