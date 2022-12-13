CSOTD: Bring Your Dead Dog For Proof

The A.M. Clique with Kelson is a local, high-energy morning show that reflects the hip-hop lifestyle and culture. The A.M. Clique with Kelson brings listeners a show that is entertaining yet informative, complete with compelling interviews with some of the hottest entertainers and high-profile community activists bringing awareness to issues affecting the African American community.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A Kansas Olive Garden Manager was recently fired for requiring an employee to bring their dead dog into work to show proof of the “excuse” being used to call off of work. Apparently the staff frequently calls out and the manager couldn’t take it anymore.

According to Hollywood Unlocked the manager wrote back to the employee, “Our call-offs are occurring at a staggering rate. From now on, if you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job. We are no longer tolerating ANY EXCUSE for calling off. If you’re sick, you need to come prove it to us. If your dog died, you need to bring him in and prove it to us.”

The retail and restaurant industry is a tough business. Most of the employees are under the age 21 and using this as their first job. Was this the proper way to handle the matter. Should the manager have been fired for their frustrations?

Leave your thoughts below.