Brian's World

Brian James is a media and entertainment veteran with over 13 years of major-market experience. Born in Alexandria, Virginia, Brian has served as a top-rated radio host in cities like Washington, D.C, Buffalo, NY, Indianapolis, IN, and Baltimore, MD. His career is anchored by a bachelor’s degree in media productions (Salisbury University, ‘12) and a master’s degree in public relations (U. of MD-GC, ‘20).

The people are his passion. He seeks to build powerful connections through various arts and media tools to foster a positive impact on society. His voice is used to amplify the campaigns of various communities like mental health awareness groups, education initiatives, and urban development groups. He frees himself through fiction writing and has penned 4 novels that use fantasy-scapes to positively influence the hearts who read them.

Brian leads by faith and believes that love is the North Star to paradise.