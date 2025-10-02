Listen Live
Pop Culture

Young Thug Says “Free The OG Diddy” After Grabbing Baby Oil On Adin Ross’ Stream

Published on October 2, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Amid the release of his UY SCUTI album, Young Thug is still making headlines for his first round of major interviews after skirting decades in prison.

He stopped by Adin Ross’ home for a stream, which immediately went off the rails.

As soon as he entered the room, he grabbed a bottle of baby oil from the dresser and walked toward a panicking Ross, who said,  “What the f-ck you doing with that? Aye, aye, aye! No baby oil over here, bro.”

Related Stories

When Ross asks him why he tried to give him the bottle, Thug’s response was “Free the OG Diddy, man. Free the OG.”

“For real?” Ross says, to which Thug says, “For sure.”

“Alright, free Diddy,” the streamer said. “If he said it, ‘I’m ‘Free Diddy,’ too.”

“Praying for him, praying for him to get out,” Thug says when Ross tells him Diddy’s sentencing date is just a few days away.

Thug continues his defense of Diddy after Ross makes a comment about Ciroc.

“Stop saying Ciroc because you’re making it about Diddy, and it’s not about my OG. I love him, I’m not against him. I overly love him. Love OG, Praying for your freedom every day.”

While chatting with Ross, he also addressed the UY SCUTI album cover, which is a portrait of Thug as a white man with blue eyes.

He explained that he decided because that’s what it takes to reach the top tier of celebrity, comparing it to Michael Jackson’s struggle with the skin condition vitiligo.

“If you wanna be the biggest, go white,” Thugger begins. “’Cause I was just thinking like who’s the biggest, and you got a motherf-cker like Michael Jackson and Eminem,” he said before Ross mentions his skin condition. “ I know he didn’t do it just to be a white man, obviously.”

Thug then admits that he wouldn’t mind seeing what the white experience is like.

“Yeah,” he said when Ross asked if he’d want to be white. “I’d just wanna be white for like a day though.”

But back to Diddy’s sentence, prosecutors are pushing for an 11-year sentence, while the mogul’s legal team hopes he will be a free man after getting credit for time served.

See social media’s response to Thug’s latest interview below.

