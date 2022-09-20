WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Well, this is some good news for the State of Maryland. In a recently released report by WalletHub, Maryland was found to be the second happiest state in the United States, coming in behind Hawaii!

WalletHub compared 30 indicators of happiness to determine where Americans have the highest satisfaction with life including unemployment rates, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Below are the findings for Maryland:

% of Depressed Adults – 8th

Suicide Rate – 5th

Number of Work Hours – 25th

Volunteer Rate – 1 5th

Separation and Divorce Rate – 20th

Safety – 10th

Share of Adults Feeling Active + Productive – 22nd

MEASUREMENT: 1=Happiness & 25=Average

The least happy state in the US was found to be West Virginia. Check out some of the findings below and tell us, do any of them surprise you?

Share of Adult Depression:

Lowest

1. Hawaii

2. California

T-3. Illinois

T-3. Florida

5. New Jersey

Highest

T-45. Louisiana

T-45. Arkansas

47. Vermont

48. Tennessee

49. Kentucky

50. West Virginia

Adequate-Sleep Rate

Highest

1. Colorado

2. Minnesota

3. Vermont

4. Nebraska

5. South Dakota

Lowest

46. Pennsylvania

47. Kentucky

48. Alabama

49. Hawaii

50. West Virginia

Sports Participation Rate

Highest

1. Utah

2. Colorado

3. Vermont

4. Washington

5. Oregon

Lowest

46. Oklahoma

47. Louisiana

48. Arkansas

49. Mississippi

50. Kentucky

Suicide Rate

Lowest

1. New Jersey

2. New York

3. Massachusetts

4. Rhode Island

5. Maryland

Highest

46. Idaho

47. New Mexico

48. Montana

49. Alaska

50. Wyoming

Work Hours

Fewest

1. Utah

T-2. Rhode Island

T-2. Oregon

T-2. Vermont

5. Massachusetts

Most

46. Louisiana

47. Texas

T-48. North Dakota

T-48. Wyoming

50. Alaska

Income Growth

Highest

1. California

2. Oregon

3. Washington

4. Rhode Island

5. Colorado

Lowest

46. Connecticut

47. Louisiana

48. North Dakota

49. Wyoming

50. Alaska

Divorce Rate

Lowest

1. Utah

2. North Dakota

3. New Jersey

4. Hawaii

5. Nebraska

Highest

46. Mississippi

47. Louisiana

48. Florida

49. New Mexico

50. Nevada

Click here to check out more findings from WalletHub!

