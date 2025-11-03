Listen Live
Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs

Published on November 3, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

If “my man, my man, my man” were a person, it would be Cardi B.

The rap superstar was spotted supporting her boo, Steffon Diggs, at a recent New England Patriots game. Where they took the dub, 24-23, against the Atlanta Falcons. Bardi was in the press box supporting Diggs alongside Patriots owner, Rob Kraft. Random? Actually, not really, as they have been locked in for quite a while now. Even before the superstar couple started dating, Cardi and Kraft knew each other. In 2019, the Kraft family had Cardi perform at the Patriots’ Pre-Super Bowl party.

Fast forward to 2025, Bardi is now a Patriots WAG, and her fans are loving it. After the game, The People Gallery caught the Bodak Yellow rapper for a quick drip check alongside her man.

Cardi B has been on a run promoting her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?”.  Putting numbers up on the board with sales of over 255,000 album equivalent units first week. Making this a huge first week for the Bronx rapper. Not only were her first week sales amazing, but she even broke a Guinness World Record after pulling off a wild album rollout using drones to deliver her project straight to fans during release week. She was crowned for the most deliveries tied to a marketing campaign and, of course, hopped on social media to pop it.

Tea Party: Cardi B Posted Up At The Patriots Game Supporting Her Boo, Steffon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

