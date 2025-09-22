Listen Live
Summer Breeze: Chris Brown & Summer Walker Cut Up On Stage

Published on September 22, 2025

Source: IG / iOne

Chris Brown turned up the heat during his recent show at Allegiant Stadium, and he wasn’t alone.

During his performance of the classic slow jam “Take You Down,” he brought out Summer Walker, who’s been opening for him on tour. Fans went wild as Brown gave Walker a sexy, up-close dance in the middle of the song. After the performance, Summer posted on her Instagram Stories, admitting that Chris Brown has been one of her celebrity crushes.

Walker also said she was nervous during the moment, which makes sense now, knowing how much she’s admired him.

This isn’t the first time Breezy (and certainly not the last) has done something like this. Just a few days earlier, he shared a similar on-stage moment with Kayla Nicole, a media baddie known for dating NFL player Travis Kelce. That dance was so steamy, people joked that it would’ve been banned on TV.

However, not all the attention has been good. After the Kayla Nicole performance, some people online accused Chris of colorism again, a claim that has followed him for years. The backlash got so intense that he ended up deleting his social media accounts. Even with the drama, Chris Brown continues to put on a show that fans talk about long after the lights go down. With Summer Walker joining him for moments like this, it’s clear the tour is full of surprises and a little bit of steam.

 

 

 

