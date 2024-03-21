Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

RHOP Star, Karen Huger, has been charged with driving under the influence following a car crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County.

According to court documents, the 60-year-old reality star wrecked her 2017 Maserati just before midnight. Police said the star was driving in an aggressive manner and “too fast for conditions.”

Police said Huger struck a median and crosswalk sign at an intersection before continuing and colliding with a parking sign off the roadway where the car stopped.

The Grande Dame has officially been charged with driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She will have to make a mandatory court appearance. She was also hit with other charges and traffic violations including negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, and recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety.

Additionally, she was charged with failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify the administration of change of address within 30 days.

Despite the severity of the incident, Huger was not arrested at the scene.

In a statement to TMZ, Huger expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support:

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last nights incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my Beloved Mother, Grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mothers Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami,” her statement read. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics. I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me. I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!”

As investigations into the incident continue, Huger urged fans to prioritize their emotional well-being. Check out what Bravo fans are saying below about the scary ordeal.

